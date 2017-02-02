Teen arrested after pipe attack on woman at La Mesa Denny's restaurant

LA MESA, Calif. — A suspect in the early morning attack on a woman leaving a La Mesa Denny's restaurant was arrested.

The victim had been sitting in her vehicle at about 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday when a man later identified as 19-year-old Elvis Rojas of San Diego approached her to ask for money for something to eat, La Mesa police said.

She agreed to help him when he suddenly struck her head with a metal pipe-like object and stole her vehicle's keys, cell phone and purse. He tried to take off in her vehicle but failed to and took off on foot with her belongings instead, authorities said.

Rojas was arrested on robbery and attempted carjacking charges.

The victim was hospitalized with minor injuries and later released.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy