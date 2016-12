El Cajon - In the weeks before Christmas, cruel sights are greeting driver after driver in El Cajon. The odd part is, it's only the owners of white vehicles.

“She was just in shock," Freddy Navarro said. "She was upset."

More than a week ago Navarro's wife made a frustrating discovery. Her car vandalized on the 1300 block of E. Lexington Avenue more than a week ago, she made a frustrating discovery.

“My wife comes out in the morning, and the entire right side of our Ford Explorer is spray-painted,” Navarro.

He acted quickly to fix the damage and bought graffiti remover. He said he removed most of the paint, but it left behind an emotional residue.

Nearby, others know the same feeling.

In the past several weeks, neighbors. Near Jamacha and Main, they tell us they've seen cars tagged on multiple occasions.

Then on Monday night about two miles away on Emerald, someone tagged a truck.

Now rewind back to the summer. when we told you about vehicle taggings in Chula Vista.

What many of these cases have in common - nearly all white vehicle were targeted.

Law enforcement sources tell us a white car attracts some taggers because it's in essence, a blank canvas.

Whatever is targeted, Navarro says it's time for the vandalism to stop.

“Hopefully they get caught," Navarro said. "Karma will get them."

Police sources say typical taggers, including gang members, tend to stay away from vehicles. 10News was told car taggers are often kids looking to damage property.