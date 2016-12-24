Tagger hitting area around Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO - Someone has been defacing the area around iconic Balboa Park, but there's a big clue that could help but the tagger behind bars.



Every time Alex Morrison steps into Balboa Park, the memories come rushing back.



"My mom would pull over and park, and she would blast music when me and my brother were 4 and 5 years old and we used to dance," she said.



Morrison now lives in New York, and on Friday, she came back with her family, all grown up.



"It's just beautiful" Morrison said. "It's clean, there's a big grass area, which you don't get in a lot of parks. It's good to run around. It's good to play, it's good to bring friends, it has the best of all worlds."



But when Morrison looked across the street, the picture wasn't so perfect because she saw graffiti.



Someone's been tagging the west side of Sixth Ave., directly across from the park, with a familiar sign -- "GSA."



It's on bike signs, light poles, but mostly around the construction site for the Park at Bankers Hill condo project.



"I wish graffiti wasn't there. It kind of takes away from the identity of the park," Morrison said.



Those who live around the park may be closer to finding the identity of the person tagging the neighborhood. One woman on a Nextdoor.com thread said she got pictures of the suspected tagger and the license plate on a car he got into.



San Diego police are asking for any pictures and information on the tagging. A spokesman said the pictures are crucial in linking taggers to graffiti.



If that didn't send a clear message, Morrison has one: "Please don't graffiti around this park. This is a place that's been here for a long time, it represents a lot of things to people, like it does for me."