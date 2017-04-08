Syrian refugees want the U.S. to take out Syrian President Assad

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - Some Syrian refugees in San Diego are calling on President Trump to take out Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

The Assad regime has been attacking his own people with chemical weapons for years, reports say, and the refugees wonder why it has taken the United States so long to take action.

There are about 3,500 Syrian refugees in San Diego, according to Dikhwaz Ahmed, of License to Freedom. The organization helps immigrant communities in San Diego.

Most, if not all, of the refugees have lost someone close to them, sometimes children.

The Assad regime is also accused of kidnapping and brutally torturing tens of thousands of innocent Syrians to death.

If you would like to help a local Syrian refugee family with a job, rides, or donations, call License to Freedom at (619) 401-2800.