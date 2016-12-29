Clairemont SWAT: Barricaded naked woman yells at officers for shooting out window

SAN DIEGO -- A SWAT operation continues into its sixth hour Thursday morning in Clairemont after a woman reported to police that her neighbor fired shots from a gun at her home.

Officers shot out a window, severing some window blinds, in the suspect's apartment at about 11:15 a.m. The woman then came toward the window naked yelling at the officers.

Police report the situation began after a dispute between neighbors at the Barclay Square Apartments located on Beadnell Way at about 5:00 a.m. The woman was not injured.

The female suspect then barricaded herself in her apartment and the complex was subsequently evacuated.

SWAT situation is under way in Clairemont after a woman called police saying her neighbor was firing shots from a gun at her home @10News pic.twitter.com/etOmMnqxPd — Armando Aparicio (@armandapari) December 29, 2016

10News reporter Jared Aarons is live on the scene and reports that Balboa Avenue between Cannington Drive and Mt. Alifan Drive, west of Interstate 805, is shut down to all traffic.

Aarons said the following was repeated on the police loudspeaker around 9:40 a.m.:

"Brittney, we need to know that you're okay."

"We know you're scared right now."

"Please come to the door or window with your hands up and nothing in your hands."

There is a nearby preschool with 20 children reported to be inside. It's unknown whether that preschool is locked down.

The suspect is a white female in her 30s, medium build, wearing a white shirt and gray sweatpants. She has barricaded herself inside a house and police are trying to get her out. Both SWAT and K9 were called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.