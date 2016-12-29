Clairemont SWAT: Barricaded naked woman yells at officers for shooting out window

10News reporter Jared Aarons is live on the scene and reports that Balboa Avenue between Cannington Drive and Mt. Alifan Drive, west of Interstate 805, is shut down to all traffic.
Aarons said the following was repeated on the police loudspeaker around 9:40 a.m.:
"Brittney, we need to know that you're okay."
"We know you're scared right now."
"Please come to the door or window with your hands up and nothing in your hands."
There is a nearby preschool with 20 children reported to be inside. It's unknown whether that preschool is locked down.
The suspect is a white female in her 30s, medium build, wearing a white shirt and gray sweatpants. She has barricaded herself inside a house and police are trying to get her out. Both SWAT and K9 were called to the scene.