OTAY RANCH — Police are warning Otay Ranch residents to be aware of a woman described as "suspicious," seen driving a white van and wandering around the neighborhood claiming she needed a jump for her vehicle.

Chula Vista police said it looks like it could be the "beginning of a scam."

The incident captured Monday on surveillance cameras in the Windingwalk area, after a woman was seen holding jumper cables and walking up the sides of homes and to the front doors.

Ume Zaidi said the suspicious woman first walked around the neighborhood peeking in houses. Then she came up to Zaidi's home and claimed her boyfriend's car had stopped working and she needed help. But when the woman returned to her vehicle, the van starting working again.

Zaidi wants her neighbors to keep their doors and gates locked and watch their children closely. She has filed a police report with Chula Vista Police Department.

10News reporter Joe Little is in Otay Ranch talking with residents about the encounter -- stay with 10News for updates on this developing story.