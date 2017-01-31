Suspected SUV thief arrested after pursuit

SAN DIEGO - A man suspected of stealing an SUV was arrested early Tuesday morning after a pursuit that ended at a National City retirement community.



San Diego police said officers at the drive-thru of a Jack in the Box restaurant noticed an SUV pull up behind them, and officers learned the vehicle was stolen after checking on the license plate.



When officers tried to get the male driver to pull over, he drove away, leading police on a chase through National City.



The driver eventually pulled over at the TELACU South Bay Manor retirement community on E 14th St. and abandoned the SUV.



Officers fanned out across the community in search for the driver, and at one point, officers kicked down a hallway bathroom to see if he was inside, but he was not there.



Officers saw on surveillance video that the man appeared to have jumped down a trash chute on the third floor of one of the buildings. Officers opened the trash room at the bottom level and a K9 officer found the man hiding inside.



The man was taken into custody.