Suspected hit-and-run driver hits parked truck, dies on way to hospital

Jermaine Ong
5:36 PM, Dec 23, 2016
CHULA VISTA, Calif. - A suspected hit-and-run driver collided with a parked truck on a Chula Vista street Friday but was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Authorities told 10News the unidentified driver struck another vehicle on I St. shortly after 4:30 p.m. and then fled the scene.

A witness followed the driver and reported the incident to authorities.

However, according to authorities, the suspected hit-and-run driver -- who was reportedly driving erratically -- crashed into a truck parked several blocks away on the same street.

Emergency crews arrived to transport the driver, but the driver died en route to the hospital.

Police urged motorists to avoid I St., between 2nd Ave. and Hilltop Dr., due to their investigation.

