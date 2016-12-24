Suspected hit-and-run driver hits parked truck, dies on way to hospital

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - A suspected hit-and-run driver collided with a parked truck on a Chula Vista street Friday but was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.



Authorities told 10News the unidentified driver struck another vehicle on I St. shortly after 4:30 p.m. and then fled the scene.



A witness followed the driver and reported the incident to authorities.



However, according to authorities, the suspected hit-and-run driver -- who was reportedly driving erratically -- crashed into a truck parked several blocks away on the same street.



Emergency crews arrived to transport the driver, but the driver died en route to the hospital.



Police urged motorists to avoid I St., between 2nd Ave. and Hilltop Dr., due to their investigation.