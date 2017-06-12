Suspected burglar arrested after wrong-way chase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police arrested a suspected burglar following a wrong-way pursuit in the Serra Mesa area.



At about 4:45 a.m. Monday, officers responding to a burglary call spotted one of two suspected burglars driving a Honda and tried to pull the car over.



However, the Honda sped away, prompting a pursuit. During the chase, the car entered Interstate 805, going southbound on the northbound lanes.



Pursuing officers soon found the Honda abandoned and facing the wrong direction near the Murray Ridge Road on-ramp to I-805.



A short time later, the suspected burglar was arrested while trying to hide behind a nearby house.



The other suspected burglar, whose description was not immediately available, remains on the loose.