Suspect surrenders to Sheriff's deputies for Valley Center murder

Allison Horn
6:02 PM, Jun 13, 2017
VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) - The San Diego County Sheriff's homicide detail arrested a man Tuesday for the murder of Christopher Lyons.

Leonard Reed, 27, turned himself in at the Vista Sheriff's Station Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's department.

Investigators said someone broke into a home on Villa Sierra Lane Thursday morning and killed 30-year-old Lyons.

RELATED: Sheriff's identify man killed in Valley Center home

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's office sealed the autopsy results pending an investigation.

