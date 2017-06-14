Suspect surrenders to Sheriff's deputies for Valley Center murder

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) - The San Diego County Sheriff's homicide detail arrested a man Tuesday for the murder of Christopher Lyons.

Leonard Reed, 27, turned himself in at the Vista Sheriff's Station Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's department.

Investigators said someone broke into a home on Villa Sierra Lane Thursday morning and killed 30-year-old Lyons.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's office sealed the autopsy results pending an investigation.