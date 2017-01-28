Surfers attempt to ride wave into record books

LA JOLLA - History could unfold off the coast of La Jolla Shores Saturday.

If you're passing by the area, don't be too surprised to see an influx of surfers hitting the waves.

Sure the weather is beautiful enough to hit the beach as if it's already summer, but these wave-riders have a different motivation.

The second annual 1 Wave Challenge invited surfers of all ages out to try and break the record for most surfers riding one wave. The record was last set in Cape Town, South Africa, when 110 surfers rode a single wave to shore seven years ago.

Surfers getting ready to break a world record! 🏄🏄‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/FoawkDz3V3 — Grecia Aguilar (@GreciaAguilarTV) January 28, 2017

The event will benefit Boys to Men Mentoring Network, a local nonprofit organization that supports high-risk, fatherless boys. Surfers participating were challenged to raise a minimum of $250 to participate. The event has been limited to 180 participants - still more than enough to shatter the previous record.

“The 1 Wave Challenge gives surfers, of all ages and abilities, the chance to participate in something much larger than themselves at the start of a New Year," Craig McClain, executive director of Boys to Men, said. "We see the event generating a spirit of excitement and possibility that will inspire our work throughout the coming year.”

Taking place at the same time is the Torrey Pines Adventure Run, a five-mile run that will guide runners from the Torrey Pines golf course to La Jolla shores. The route will allow runners to watch from shore as the group of surfers tries to break the record. The run also benefits the Boys to Men organization.