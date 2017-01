SAN DIEGO - A student was hospitalized after being struck by a car near Junipero Serra High School Wednesday morning.



The incident happened at the campus on 5156 Santo Rd. in the Tierrasanta area shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.



Police confirmed the 16-year-old boy was crossing the street illegally when he was struck. The boy appeared to suffer minor injuries but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.



The car involved in the incident remained at the scene.



No other injuries were reported.