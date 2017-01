SAN DIEGO - A Jeep with a toddler in the back seat was stolen and then abandoned according to San Diego police Saturday.

The theft occurred about 8:00 p.m. Saturday on W. Point Loma Blvd., east of Nimitz Blvd.

Police tried to track the Jeep with a cell phone left in the vehicle but a phone call tipped them off to the location of the vehicle.

Officers found the Jeep about 40 minutes later with the child safely asleep in the back seat.