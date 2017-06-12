Starbucks and Lady Gaga team up for new seasonal drinks

(KGTV)--Starbucks is partnering with Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation to spread a message about kindness, according to the coffee retailer.

Between Tuesday, June 13 and Monday, June 19, Starbucks will donate 25 cents from each "Cups of Kindness" beverage sold at participating stores.

The Cups of Kindness iced beverages include New Matcha Lemonade, New Violet Drink, Ombré Pink Drink, and Pink Drink.

Funds will go toward programs that support youth wellness and improve mental health resources, according to Starbucks.