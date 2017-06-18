Speeding SUV hits I-805 guardrail, flips down ravine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--A SUV traveling at a high rate of speed flew off an embankment Sunday morning prompting a vehicle rescue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident was first reported on southbound I-805 near Mesa College Drive around 7:57 a.m. as a small white SUV that hit a guardrail, flipped down a ravine near Rady Children's Hospital, according to the CHP incident page.
San Diego Fire-Rescue tweeted a photo of a crushed vehicle on its side with rescue crews nearby.
The solo vehicle crash blocked two lanes of traffic on the freeway temporarily.