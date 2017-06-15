Speeding Car Crashes Into Apartment Building

HILLCREST, Calif., (KGTV) — A black SUV going double the speed limit crashed into an apartment building Thursday morning.

It happened on Walnut Avenue and First Avenue.

“It was completely smashed in the front,” said Sylvia Vecchione, a nurse who ran to help.

Police said the driver of the SUV ran a stop sign and hit a red car before crashing into the building.

Vecchione said she helped the driver of the red car who was visibly shaken.

“I was looking to see if he had any cuts or bruises, but he didn't,” said Vecchione.

Police said the SUV's driver and her passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.