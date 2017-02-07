Son accused of killing mom with claw hammer

ESCONDIDO, Calif. - David McGee stood in the defenedant's box with a bewildered look on his face Monday, as the D.A. told of the brutal murder of his mother, Rebecca Apodaca.

Police say the 25-year-old man killed his mother at an Escondido apartment and inflicted non-life-threatening injuries on himself last Thursday.

Officers were sent to investigate a report of a possibly deceased person at an address on North Hickory Street near East Washington Avenue around 6:40 p.m. initially found David McGee suffering from wounds that were later determined to be self-inflicted. He was detained, "due to his injuries and suspicious nature of the call," Escondido police Lt. Justin Murphy said.

Inside the apartment, authorities found the body of McGee's mother, 55-year-old Apodaca, who had suffered injuries consistent with being the victim of homicide, Murphy said.

At his hearing Monday, prosecutors accused McGee of beating Apodaca with a claw hammer. The victim had wounds to her head and face.

According to police, McGee's sister made the gruesome discovery after she stopped by the apartment to see if her mother was ok. She found her mother's body in the bed and her brother, naked in the closet with self-inflicted cuts to his arms.

Apodaca's son-in-law spoke with media Monday. He said, based on the $2 million bail, McGee is not believed to be a danger to the public.

The D.A. said McGee made a videotaped confession but wouldn't reveal the motive. He also said there is not history of mental illness.