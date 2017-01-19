Some San Diegans are headed to our nation's capitol to participate in the events surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.



Kate Nyce, her 10-year-old daughter and her grandmother are heading to the Women's March on Washington.



"I'm really excited to introduce her to this world of her having a voice," said Nyce.



Nyce sits on the board of Planned Parenthood Pacific Southwest.



"The incoming administration is threatening multiple attacks against the mission of Planned Parenthood, which is to serve all people, which is women and men and their needs for reproductive health care," said Nyce.



Nyce was preparing several signs at her North Park home, including one that says "Women's rights are human rights."



"We won't go back in time and lose the progress that we have made with respect to access to reproductive healthcare," said Nyce.



Rather than send a message, other San Diegans are looking forward to hearing the message of the new president.



"This is a historic event; every four years we have a peaceful transition of power in our country," said Derrick Roach.



Roach landed in Washington, D.C., late Wednesday night. He's a Republican and active member of Hillcrest's LGBT community. He admits he is a reluctant Trump supporter.



"I would say, let's wait, lets see what he really does, cause in the past, no one believes a politician, because they say what they do to get elected and then they do what they really want to do," said Roach.



Roach, who is a private investigator, said he wants to hear a specific plan for job creation.



Several local marches and protests are also scheduled in San Diego Friday and Saturday.