MIRA MESA, Calif. — San Diego police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting several victims in the Mira Mesa area since September 2016.

He is described as Hispanic male, 5'1" to 5'5" tall, in his late 20s to late 30s. He has a bushy mustache and speaks Spanish and English with a Spanish accent.

He was seen wearing a baseball cap with a logo reading California Republic with a bear on it.

The assaults have occurred in the following Mira Mesa locations:

Mesa Village Apartments on Caminito Baywood

9000 Mira Mesa Blvd.

9200 Hillery Dr.

If you have information on who this suspect may be, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 or San Diego Police Department's Child Abuse Unit at 619-531-2260.