Sig Alert issued after truck catches fire on I-805

2:39 PM, Jan 10, 2017
A Sig Alert was issued after a semi truck hit a mattress on Interstate 805 and caught fire.

Contributed by 10News viewer Steven Grygar
10News Photographer Virginia Creighton
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Sig Alert was issued after a semi truck hit a mattress on Interstate 805 and caught fire. (Contributed photo by 10News viewer Steven Grygar)

SAN DIEGO - A Sig Alert was issued after a tractor-trailer truck hit a mattress on Interstate 805 and caught fire.

Crews closed the 3, 4, and 5 lanes on the southbound side of I-805, as well as the onramp to Plaza Boulevard.

As of 5 p.m., Caltrans said they hope to have the scene cleared by 6:30 p.m. Traffic on the southbound side of I-805 was backed up to University City.

The truck's cabin erupted into flames just before 2 p.m. after it struck a mattress, according to the California Highway Patrol. The fire sparked underneath the driver side of the truck's cabin first, before the rest of the trailer became engulfed in flames.

The trailer was completely destroyed, according to CHP. The driver was able to make it out of the vehicle.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene to cleanup any fuel that leaked from the truck just before 2:30 p.m. An unknown amount of fuel did make it into a nearby storm drain along with water used to put out the fire, according to CHP.

Police advised motorist to avoid the area.

A nearby overpass was also inspected for possible structural damage from the fire.

This is a developing story.

