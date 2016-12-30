Shelters opening up for the weekend due to rainy weather

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two downtown San Diego facilities that house the homeless will open their doors to accommodate extra people tonight and Saturday night because of rainy weather moving into the region.

Father Joe's Villages will accommodate an extra 250 people at 1501 Imperial Ave. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. each day, and guests must leave by 5 a.m. the next morning

An additional 30 people will be taken in by PATH San Diego/Connections Housing at 1250 Sixth Ave. Those who choose that location can check in from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and have to be out by 7 a.m.

Meals will be provided at both locations.

According to the San Diego Housing Commission, which oversees homeless programs, the shelters are provided during severe weather conditions, either 50 degrees or below and/or 40 percent chance of rain.