Shelters Open During Storm

11:32 AM, Jan 20, 2017
Two inclement weather homeless shelters in downtown San Diego will open for a second day today as strong winter storms continue to drench the region.
 
Father Joe's Villages, 1501 Imperial Ave., can accommodate 250 people.  Check-in begins at 4 p.m. and guests must be out by 5 a.m. the next day.
 
PATH San Diego/Connections Housing at 1250 Sixth Ave. has room for 30 people. Guests can check in from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and must leave by 7 a.m.
 
Meals will be provided at both locations, officials said.
 
The shelters are opened during severe weather conditions, either 50 degrees or below or a 40 percent or greater chance of rain, according to the San Diego Housing Commission, which oversees homeless programs.

