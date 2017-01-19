Series of storms bring threat of outages; SDG&E on guard

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Gas & Electric Thursday reminded customers to not touch downed power lines, or anything near them, and to call 9-1-1 instead.

SDG&E has mobilized both its employees and contractors to deal with storm-related problems as a series of potentially powerful storms lined up and began moving through Southern California.

Company officials are monitoring conditions via the largest utility- owned weather network in the U.S., according to SDG&E. The firm plans to have full staffing available when the storms are expected to be the most severe.

"With the storms anticipated to become more powerful throughout the day we are ready to respond, but also want to remind our customers to be safe," said Scott Crider, vice president of customer services. "This means having your emergency kit nearby, and if you come across downed power lines, do not touch them or anything near the lines, instead call 9-1-1."

It should be assumed that any downed power line is energized, utility officials said.

People also should not try to remove trees or branches that fall onto power lines, and should use a flashlight instead of candles in case of a power outage due to the fire risk.

Also, large appliances and other sensitive equipment can be unplugged to prevent damage from lightning-caused electrical surges.