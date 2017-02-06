Search on for gunmen in gas station robberies

SAN DIEGO - A convenience store in Rancho Bernardo was robbed at gunpoint early Monday.



Two gun-wielding men demanded cash from a clerk at the Circle K on Rancho Bernardo Road near Bernardo Center Drive around 2:15 a.m. and fled after receiving an undisclosed amount, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.



Officers found various clues during a search of the area, including cigars and coins. Officers followed the trail but could not locate the two men.



A short time later in Escondido, police responded to a robbery at an ampm on La Terraza Blvd. Police said two men wearing all black robbed the convenience store.



Officers are trying to determine if both robberies were carried out by the same pair.



Police described both suspects as Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 5 or 5 feet 6 and as having a medium build. Both were dressed in dark clothing.