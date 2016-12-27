Search for man who robbed Little Caesars in Otay Mesa
It happened Monday night on Palm Ave.
8:19 AM, Dec 27, 2016
9:23 AM, Dec 27, 2016
OTAY MESA - San Diego police are looking for a man who held up a Little Caesars Pizza in Otay Mesa at gunpoint.
The gun-wielding robber demanded cash at the business on Palm Avenue just west of Interstate 805 shortly before 10 p.m. Monday. He fled with an undisclosed amount. San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said he was last seen running westbound through an apartment complex.
Police described the suspect as a thin 6-foot 1 Hispanic man in his 20s. He was wearing a gray sweater, black pants and used a blue bandana to cover his face.