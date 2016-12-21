Scholarship to honor Nice, France attack victim

DEL MAR, Calif. - In the same week that terror is believed to have shattered Christmas celebrations in Berlin, we are reminded that San Diego has felt the chaos and grief of attacks inspired by Isis.

Del Mar native Nicolas Leslie was one of 89 people killed when a driver plowed his truck through a crowd of people at a Bastille Day celebration in Nice, France in July.

Leslie was there on a study abroad program with the school of business at U.C. Berkeley. Now his high school, Torrey Pines, is planning a fundraiser to honor him and support the memorial scholarship established in his name.

In high school and college Leslie excelled in academics and athletics. He was committed to global projects furthering engagement and compassion.

The scholarship fundraiser in his memory will be held Saturday, January 7 at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar from noon to 2 p.m.

You can support the Leslie family and celebrate Nick's life by going to: www.Tphssf.Org.

