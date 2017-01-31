San Marcos break-in caught on camera

Some families in the North County are hoping surveillance video will lead investigators to the man who broke into their homes.



The daytime break-ins happened Jan. 11, in the 2000 block of Oak Hills Dr. in Escondido; and then on Jan. 23, in the 3500 block of Grand Ave. in San Marcos.



Sujey Hernandez, the homeowner in the San Marcos case, said she came home to find her house a mess.



"I saw everything, like, broken. I went to my room and I was like, 'What is this?'" said Hernandez.



Hernandez said surprisingly only a couple pieces of jewelry were stolen.



"I want to know his purpose. He didn't really take much; my laptop, TVs were here. He could've taken anything," said Hernandez.



Surveillance video shows the man using some kind of tool to break the side window on the first floor. Within seconds, he's inside the house.



"It was scary. My heart was like, 'Oh, my God, this guy was in my house.' It was terrifying," said Hernandez.



Hernandez is a college student studying criminal justice. She said she never imagined she'd learn firsthand what it's like to be a victim.



"It's kind of scary. That's one of the reasons I want to do criminal justice. I want to help other people, I don't want them to go through what I go through. I never in my life thought that was going to happen to me. I've been here 14 years," said Hernandez.



Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 888-580-8477.