San Diego's LGBTQ community remembers Pulse nightclub victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Hundreds held a vigil in Hillcrest Monday night, to remember the victims of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting on the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting.

The names, ages, and pictures of the victims were displayed at the ceremony at the LGBT Community Center in Hillcrest. A candle was lit for each victim.

“It's not about another city,” vigil organizer Carolina Ramos said. “It's about our people, and it's about young people, who lost their lives, so young and unnecessarily.”

Others felt that the shooting has made the LGBTQ community stronger.

“A lot of people that maybe weren't on our side, now we have them on our side,” said Jimmy Santana, a Hillcrest resident. “Now they see we’re humans too.”