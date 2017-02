SAN DIEGO - A local neighborhood advocacy group is urging officials to fix some of the deadliest roadways in the city of San Diego.



Circulate San Diego's "The Fatal Fifteen" campaign is calling for city officials to make improvements to 15 intersections that have been identified as some of the most dangerous in the city.



The group says things such as high-visibility crosswalks or audible countdown signals could help reduce the number of injuries or fatalities.



Circulate San Diego has ranked the "Fatal Fifteen" intersections, with the most dangerous listed at the top:



1. University Avenue & Marlborough Street, City Heights

2. University Avenue & 52nd Street, City Heights

3. Mission Boulevard & Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach

4. University Avenue & Park Boulevard, Hillcrest

5. University Avenue & Menlo Avenue, City Heights

6. 6th Avenue & Broadway, Downtown

7. El Cajon Boulevard & 36th Street, North Park

8. Paradise Valley Road & Deep Dell Road, South Bay Terraces

9. University Avenue & Fairmount Avenue, City Heights

10. 5th Avenue & B Street, Downtown

11. 4th Avenue & B Street, Downtown

12. Euclid Avenue & Naranja Street, Encanto

13. Palm Avenue & 16th Street, Nestor/Egger Highlands

14. Coronado Avenue & Thermal Avenue, Nestor/Egger Highlands

15. 5th Avenue & Broadway, Downtown