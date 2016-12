SAN DIEGO - A San Diego woman will think twice before using another ride share company after a frightening experience with a Lyft driver.



Alicia Corbett took a Lyft while visiting Denver Christmas night.



Corbett says the driver got upset after he missed several turns and she tried to help him with directions.



When the driver pulled over, Corbett says he physically attacked her, hitting and kicking her.



Lyft says they have a zero tolerance policy for any violence or discrimination and that the driver has been banned from accessing the Lyft platform.