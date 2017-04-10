San Diego State University basketball coach Steve Fisher to retire

#ThanksCoachFisher trends on Twitter

Xavier Thames (No. 2) speaks with coach Steve Fisher during a break in play.

Head coach Steve Fisher of the San Diego State Aztecs gestures to his players as they take on the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on January 17, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. San Diego State won 64-51.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- San Diego State University's men's basketball coach Steve Fisher announced his decision to retire to university staff Monday, 10News sports director Ben Higgins independently confirmed.  

The San Diego Union-Tribune broke the news this afternoon, adding that a formal announcement would be made at a news conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center.

Fisher is expected to announce his longtime assistant Brian Dutcher as his replacement.  

When Fisher arrived at San Diego State in 1999, he revived a moribund basketball program, leading the Aztecs to eight NCAA Tournament appearances. 

Crowds that once numbered in the hundreds turned into nightly sellouts of 12,414 at Viejas Arena, a streak that lasted for several years. 

Fisher brought instant credibility to San Diego State following a successful run as head coach at the University of Michigan, where he led the Wolverines to a college basketball championship after replacing his mentor, Bill Frieder, on the eve of the 1999 NCAA Tournament. 

Almost immediately, the community responded to Higgins' Twitter call to show appreciation of the legendary coach using the hashtag #ThanksCoachFisher. 

 

