San Diego Unified School District employees rally against pink slips

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Hundreds of San Diego Unified School District teachers and staff members gathered Monday morning for a rally against the pink slips they received.



The rally at Madison High School (4833 Doliva Drive) was held ahead of this week's four-day hearing for district workers who received layoff notices to contest them.



District officials said nearly 300 educators plan on taking part in this week's hearing. Because of the hearing, many teachers will be absent from their schools.



Last month, the district sent out 1,400 layoff notices as part of an effort to balance a $124 million budget shortfall. However, district officials said less than 1,000 of those who received pink slips will be let go.