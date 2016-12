SAN DIEGO - San Diego Unified School District officials have dismissed a complaint against Horton Elementary.



In November, students were punished by being forced to hold the push-up position on a hot black top.



The complaint was filed by an education activist.



According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, the district says the school did not engage in corporal punishment and that no corrective action is needed.



The district adds that it is continuing to investigate the incident and will continue to work with concerned parents.