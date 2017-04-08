San Diego Rescue Mission serves up Easter feast to homeless

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Nearly 200 volunteers will serve up a massive Easter feast to the city's homeless today at San Diego Rescue Mission today.

More than 1,000 men, women, and children are expected for the mission's Easter dinner. Just have big of a dinner are we talking? The mission is preparing about 600 pounds pork, 380 pounds potatoes, and 150 pounds salad to serve up to San Diego's homeless community.

The event, which takes place from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., gives the city's homeless a chance to enjoy some music and a delicious meal and get information on the Rescue Mission's programs and services.

Volunteers will be out and about in downtown San Diego to get the word out about the feast and the mission's programs.

Anyone interested in donating to the Rescue Mission this holiday season can drop items off at 120 Elm Street or make a donation online here.