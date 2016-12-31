SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A variety of New Year's Eve celebrations are scheduled around the San Diego area Saturday.

For younger revelers, Legoland California will host a New Year's Eve celebration beginning at 1 p.m. that will include live music. A traditional Lego brick drop and fireworks show are scheduled for 6 p.m. at the park in Carlsbad.

The activities are included in the price of admission -- $89 for children 3-12, and $95 for adults. Parking costs $15.

Events for grownups are scheduled for the evening. Among them:

At 8 p.m., the third annual "On With the Show Psychedelic Masquerade" will feature a dozen bands on three stages celebrating the 1960s at the Lafayette Hotel in North Park, 2223 El Cajon Blvd.;

At 8:45 p.m., ex-Stray Cat Brian Setzer and his 19-piece orchestra will close a two-night stand at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, 143 S. Cedros Ave.;

At 9 p.m., the final night of the LED OMFG NYE music festival will take place at the Valley View Casino Center with a series of musical acts, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. in San Diego;

At 9 p.m., the House of Blues will host a New Year's Eve block party featuring various musical acts, 1055 Fifth Ave. in San Diego; and

At 9 p.m., Big Night San Diego will take place at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, One Park Blvd., with 10 party areas, eight dance floors and a midnight celebration.

Authorities are encouraging the use of public transportation to avoid drunken driving.

The Metropolitan Transit System will have a dozen additional early morning departures from downtown San Diego. The latest on the eastbound Green Line will leave the 12th and Imperial Transit Center at 2:21 a.m., the last southbound Blue Line run will depart America Plaza at 2:33 a.m., and the final eastbound Orange Line departure from the Santa Fe Depot will be at 2:19 a.m. FOR COMPLETE SCHEDULE

