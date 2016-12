SAN DIEGO -- If you're planning on going out on New Year's Eve, expect to see a lot of extra security.

According to San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman, there will be extra patrols out the entire weekend and there will also be plenty of plain clothes offers blending in with the public.

In terms of DUI patrols, Zimmerman said they will have "maximum enforcement" on the roads. She suggests planning ahead so you don't end up drinking and driving.