San Diego officials ask residents to report storm damages

San Diego County officials are asking all residents who experienced significant property damage during this storm to report it to the County Office of Emergency Services.

The county released a statement Friday after heavy rains and high winds wreaked havoc across the region:

San Diego County residents experiencing significant damage to their homes or businesses are requested to report it to the County Office of Emergency Services online

Completion of this form will assist the County and City in collecting damage information and associated costs with the series of winter storms moving through our area. Compiling total costs throughout the county will assist local governments in determining whether we might qualify for state or federal disaster recovery assistance. Completing the form is not a guarantee of any assistance.