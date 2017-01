SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is quietly considering a run for California governor, according to a report from Politico

Faulconer reportedly told former Los Angeles mayor Richard Riordan that he plans to run next year and asked for his support. But Faulconer's political advisor says the two met to discuss a state proposition.

Faulconer was just re-elected as San Diego mayor last year and promised to serve his full four-year term during the campaign.