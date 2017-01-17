San Diego man invited to Presidential Inauguration

SAN DIEGO - A San Diego man is just days away from being a part of history, as he is set to attend the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C, this Friday.



De Le was just 12 years old when he left his family, friends and everything he knew behind in Vietnam. When he arrived in the U.S., he didn't speak a word of English.



"And then when I was 19 years old, I joined the U.S. Army for 13 years. So my love for this country is unquestionable," Le told 10News.



Le has always been involved in his community, and during the presidential race, he took it to the next the level by traveling to several states to stump for Donald Trump. He said he supports the President-elect because of his stance on immigration, the military and trade.



"I completely agree with him that we have been screwed over by, for example, China. Finally, we have a president that says enough is enough," Le said.



When he was invited to Friday's presidential inauguration, Le just oozed with patriotism.



"This is the opportunity of a lifetime. That you will be one of the very few selected to be able to stand in that row behind him when he put his hand up and then put his hand on the Bible and say, 'I solemnly swear I'm taking the oath of office to be the 45th President of the U.S.'"



Le plans to leave for Washington D.C. Thursday morning.