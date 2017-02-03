San Diego man denied parole again for 1992 workplace shooting

SAN DIEGO - A parole board Wednesday denied parole for Robert Mack, who is currently serving a prison sentence for a 1992 workplace shooting in San Diego.

Mack was convicted of fatally shooting Michael Konz, a labor negotiator at the General Dynamics plant he was recently fired from after 23 years.

Mack was also convicted of injuring plant supervisor Jim English, who died 12 years later due to injuries sustained from the incident.

During the parole hearing Wednesday, Mack told the board at California Medical Facility he was suffering from advanced bone cancer. He is reportedly confined to a wheelchair now, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office said.

In 2008, he was denied parole after the told the board he could only recall a "big orange flash" and then blacked out. He said he then saw two bodies on the ground.

Mack said at the time he was stressed out, depressed, and had unknowingly smoked cigarettes laced with cocaine.

San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Richard Sachs told 10News at the time that, "he hasn't taken the first steps to come to grips with what he's done, having insight or remorse into what he's done."

He will be eligible to reapply for parole in 2024.