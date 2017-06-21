San Diego Junior Theatre instructor convicted of sex with teen girl

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--A San Diego Junior Theatre instructor was sentenced Tuesday to three years in state prison after having sex with a 16-year-old girl, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's office.

Eric von Metzke, 34, will also have to register as a sex offender for engaging in sexual acts in October 2016 with a minor who, according to court documents, was a student.

James Saba, the theater's executive director, told 10News reporter Matt Boone that von Metzke was a seasonal employee but denied that the incident happened on their Balboa Park campus.

The San Diego Junior Theatre opened in 1948 and bills itself as the oldest continuing children's theater company in the country.

In a letter of support, von Metzke's mother pleaded for leniency from the judge.

"I am well aware of Eric's guilt in this matter and I do not excuse his actions. He made a grievous mistake, one that is totally out of character," his mother wrote.

She added, "Please do not label him. Eric has a life ahead of him and will do good things, given the chance."

A longtime family friend called him a "man of integrity and honesty and comes from a loving and caring family."

