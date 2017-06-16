San Diego I-805: Multi-vehicle crash snarls afternoon commute

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 805 caused a nightmare traffic back up Friday ahead of the afternoon commute.

The incident was reported at around 2:33 p.m. just south of Imperial Avenue near the I-805 on ramp, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Images from the scene show up to six vehicles, including a semi truck, were involved in the crash.

There are no known injuries reported at this time but emergency crews were on the scene.

It's unknown what caused the pile up.

The wreck caused a back up on southbound I-805 that stretched north of Mission Valley.

According to CHP logs, all lanes were cleared just before 4 p.m. but the commute remains very slow from Mira Mesa Boulevard into the South Bay.

