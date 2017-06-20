Heat wave to roast San Diego residents

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--Welcome to summer in sunny San Diego! A potentially dangerous heat wave descended upon the San Diego region where temperatures in the deserts could climb as high as 122 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the deserts that will last until 9 p.m. Thursday. A less severe but still important heat advisory was also issued for the valleys and mountains with altitudes lower than 5,000 feet. It will expire Wednesday at 9 p.m.

San Diego's beach areas aren't included in the heat advisory, but those attempting to escape the inland heat will have to watch out for potentially dangerous rip and longshore currents. There is a beach hazards statement in effect through Thursday night.

The manager of the state's power grid issued a statewide Flex Alert, which will be in effect from 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. During the Flex Alert, residents are asked to voluntarily conserve electricity to reduce demand on the system.

Flex-Alert suggestions include:

set thermostat at 78 degrees or higher

close drapes and use fans to cool rooms

turn off unnecessary lights and appliances

delay using major appliances until early morning or late evening

The elderly, children, disabled and those unaccustomed to the heat are more susceptible to heat-related illness and should take precautions to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and be on the lookout for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To help residents beat the heat, more than 100 locations around the county have been designated as Cool Zones. Those looking to escape the scorching outdoor temperatures can visit any of these air conditioned spots.

Meteorologists like 10News' Megan Parry suggest rescheduling strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening.

And finally, authorities warn that children, seniors and pets should never be left in parked cars during a heat wave. Cars can heat up to deadly levels in mere minutes, even with a window partially open.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy