San Diego Fire-Rescue ups staffing ahead of hot forecast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Fire crews will be on high alert this weekend as temperatures rise, creating dangerous conditions around the county.

San Diego Fire-Rescue increased the level of crews, staff, and fire apparatus Friday in San Diego due to the forecasted weather. Five brush fire engines (each with four personnel), and one water tender will be staffed Saturday and Sunday.

Brush engines are off-road capable fire apparatus that can carry between 600 and 1500 gallons of water. Water tenders carry about 3000 gallons of water and supply water to engines.

"Increasing our staffing is something that we can do in an effort to respond quickly with additional resources to keep fires from threatening lives and property," SDFD Fire Chief Brian Fennessy said. “There are many things residents can do to prepare in advance for what we believe will be a very busy summer of fires."

June has seen multiple brush fires spark around San Diego County for various reasons.

SDFD recommends residents create defensible space around their homes by cleaning away brush, reinforce homes with fire-safe construction measures, assemble emergency supplies in a safe place, and have a planned escape route in case evacuation is necessary.

A "Ready-Set-Go" information packet from SDFD can be downloaded here for more fire safety information.