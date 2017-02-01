San Diego County: 12 more people have died from the flu

SAN DIEGO - County health officials said Wednesday 12 more people have died from the flu.

The County Heath and Human Services Agency said while the number of flu cases as dropped for the third week in a row, the number of county deaths increased to 33 this season within the past week.

The deaths range from victims aged 36- to 96-years-old. All but two victims had underlying medical conditions.

"Even though the number of reported flu cases has fallen in the past three weeks, more than one peak can occur in a flu season, which can last through the spring," Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer, said in a release. "That is why it is not too late to get a flu shot if you have not had one."

The county revealed through the week of Jan. 28, emergency department visits for flu-like illnesses accounted for 4 percent of all visits in the county. Confirmed cases of the flu decreased to 283, from 326 cases a week prior.

CHHSA said confirmed flu cases are at 2,399 this season, compared to 1,000 cases this time last flu season.

The CHHSA recommends the everyone 6-months and older receive a flu shot every year and vaccination is most important for those who have chronic medical conditions, are pregnant, are 65 years and older, and live with or care for others who are at higher risk.

The department also recommends everyone wash their hands thoroughly and often, use hand sanitizer, avoid touching their eyes, nose, or mouth, and stay home if they are sick.

For more information, visit the CHHSA website here.