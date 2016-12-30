San Diego businesses brace for rainy New Year's eve

SAN DIEGO - With the threat of rain, many San Diegans are making a "Plan B" for their New Year's Eve.

10News talked to several bars and restaurants who are scrambling to bring things indoors.

"It's a shocker," Krysta Davis laughed.

Davis works at The Hole in the Wall in Point Loma, and says they're making last minute changes to their New Year's Eve party since heavy rain is in the forecast.

"(We will have) some temporary little stages and little spots so they can hide out from the rain, and the entire bar, half indoor half outside," Davis said. "So if you want to play in the rain feel free but we also have some extra spots inside so it's a party regardless and it's not going to stop us."

RELATED: A stormy end to 2016!

A mile away, the Pear Hotel says this is the first time since they opened that it's supposed to rain on one of their New Year's Eve parties.

"Well, 75% of our restaurant is outside so this is going to be fun," operations manager Natalie Richards laughed.

She says they moved tables around, called guests to give them a heads up about the weather and plan on squeezing everyone inside and under umbrellas if it gets bad.

"I did tell them to wear their champagne coats for the night and just have a blast," RIchards said.

Still, the threat of a wet New Year's Eve isn't enough to dampen the excitement.

"When we have [rain], we make it work," Davis said.

10News called several other bars and restaurants around San Diego and they are also planning on putting up umbrellas and moving people inside.

Stone Brewing says they have put a cap on how many tickets they are selling to their New Year's Eve party so everyone will fit if they have to move inside.