San Diego businesses brace for rainy New Year's eve
Bree Steffen
11:31 PM, Dec 29, 2016
SAN DIEGO - With the threat of rain, many San Diegans are making a "Plan B" for their New Year's Eve.
10News talked to several bars and restaurants who are scrambling to bring things indoors.
"It's a shocker," Krysta Davis laughed.
Davis works at The Hole in the Wall in Point Loma, and says they're making last minute changes to their New Year's Eve party since heavy rain is in the forecast.
"(We will have) some temporary little stages and little spots so they can hide out from the rain, and the entire bar, half indoor half outside," Davis said. "So if you want to play in the rain feel free but we also have some extra spots inside so it's a party regardless and it's not going to stop us."