SAN DIEGO - San Diegans ran for cover as the rain came down Friday - and got creative about staying dry.

Despite the rain headed our way on Saturday night, Patty Moffitt says she isn't going to let it stop her from going out on a Friday night.

"Just go about same old, just carry an umbrella," Moffitt said.

Marijke Edwards says she's had to get creative with sightseeing and showing her college roommate from Virginia around.

"We've made it work," Edwards said.

It covered downtown in a fine mist, reminding everyone they're in for a damp New Year.

Warren Freeman and Marie Lee found more unconventional methods of cover: two plastic take out bags to keep them dry.

"We had to improvise quickly and we thought coming out of the restaurant what can we do to get out of the rain really quick," Freeman said.

"Very surprising," Lee said. "The sunny San Diego weather is raining, yesterday and today."

The two are Argentinian tango dancers in town for a big New Year's Eve party, and they say no bad weather is going to stop them from having fun.

"I didn't want to get wet. And I'm going to dance," Lee said. "I want to look the best. And so with this bonnet it will help me to look the best."