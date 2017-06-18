San Diegans enjoy annual boat show

SPANISH LANDING PARK, Calif., (KGTV) — About 200 boats were docked in San Diego for the annual San Diego Boat Show.

“I live on my boat, and it's wonderful,” said Jay, who attended the show Sunday.

He said he normally spends Father’s Day with his daughter, Chanel. But she isn’t in town this year.

“It's the first time I haven't spent it with her,” said Jay.

Instead, he said, he’s enjoying the day checking out new boats with his friend, Robert.

“I love boats, and I wanted to see the new design and what they're coming out with, especially for live-abroad boats,” said Jay.

According to event organizers, the California recreational boating industry has an economic impact of $546.8 Million.

The San Diego International Boat show had a 23% increase in attendance last year.