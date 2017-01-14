San Diegans donate Chargers gear to homeless

Armloads of Chargers clothing were dropped off Friday for the Alpha Project to dole out to homeless San Diegans. The drive was sponsored by Mighty 1090 radio.

Some ex-fans were angrily throwing their former treasures into the barrel while others were gentle, feeling more sad than angry.

The Chargers leaving for Los Angeles is an emotional turning of the page.

Ed Hoffman showed up to the event, his Chargers tattoo prominently displayed on his upper arm.

"It tore my heart out. I'm a little choked up right now but.. yeah, I've been a Chargers fan since I was 13; Dan Fouts’ rookie year and since then I've just been a Chargers-crazy guy."

So crazy about his team that he had it tattooed on his arm. Can't donate that but he might find a way to make a statement there.

"Cut off my arm, throw it in there but I'm still going to hang on to it, put rest in peace on it or something," Hoffman said.

Hoffman didn't just love the games; there was a sense of community, too.

"I go to the Chargers blood drive every year, have a football signed. I totally love Chargers so yesterday crushed my heart," Hoffman said.

T. J. Woodard parted with several mementos

“I'm dropping off a key chain and a leather jacket, about $70, and shorts, long sleeved sweatshirt and a shirt somewhere in here," Woodard said.

Why give it all away?

"Because I've been such a dedicated fan and they just left suddenly, it's ridiculous, it really is," Woodard said.

Sergio Leos said, "No words, man. The San Diego Chargers represented San Diego so I can't keep wearing gear now they're representing a different city. I feel like I'd be letting down San Diego."

"I had played high school football because of the Chargers.. and as a parent and coach and father, not being able to share that with my children, it hurts," Leos added.

The Chargers Blood Drive made a huge impact for the San Diego Blood Bank; bringing in thousands of donors over the years.

CEO David Wellis told 10News, "Last year we collected 825 units and 3,000 people showed up to meet the team, the Charger Girls, learn about health and donate blood."

Going to Los Angeles will certainly trim the enthusiasm for fans to give blood; but he's looking for ways to make it work.

Another major involvement is the annual Bikes for Kids program just before Christmas, founded by Debbie & Bill Pollakov.

Bikes for Kids will continue but they, too, will be looking for ways to keep the excitement alive.

The Chargers have contributed almost $13 million to San Diego charities over the years.