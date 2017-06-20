Safeguard your home for summer vacation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's finally time to pack your bags and take a summer vacation, but far too often, families come back to find something terribly wrong with their home.



It can range from harm caused by burglars to unintentionally damage by appliances.



"We've gone to customers' houses where they open the front door and water came rushing out of the front door," said Mitch Kenney with Colepepper Services.



Kenney said in just 15 minutes you can safeguard your home before you go on vacation.



Topping his list is turning off your water. Kenney said a large number of insurance claims filed are caused by water. He said even a simple leak can result in thousands of dollars in damage if not discovered quickly.



"The main shut off is usually in the front of the house, in the garage, usually near the floor, or on the side of the house somewhere," said Kenney.



In addition to turning off the water, Kenney also suggests these tips:

Turn your water heater down or off

Unplug accessible outlets like the toaster, coffee machine and phone chargers

Make sure stove knobs are completely turned off

Make sure your home does not look vacant as to not tip off intruders

Mow your grass before leaving

Place mail and newspaper delivery on hold

Leave the porch light on as well as one inside the home

San Diego residents can also request additional patrols from the Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol (R.S.V.P). You can fill out a form at your area police station notifying them when you'll be gone.



Kenney has more tips posted on YouTube.